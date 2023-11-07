Western Azerbaijan Community represented at World Democracy Forum (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Deputy Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Kamal Jafarov, is participating in the World Democracy Forum organized by the Council of Europe, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

The World Democracy Forum, which has been held every year since 2012 with the participation of decision makers and civil society representatives, serves to exchange ideas on building democratic society. This year's Forum, held in Strasbourg from November 6-8, 2023, under the motto "Democracy = Peace?", is dedicated to the topic of the interaction between armed conflicts and democracy.

The representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community, K. Jafarov, contributed to the discussions within the Forum. He emphasized that the Armenian government's refusal to allow the expelled Azerbaijanis to return to their homes and its policy of ethnic and religious discrimination show how far this country is away from democracy. Mr. Jafarov stated that this policy by Armenia is an obstacle to the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

The Western Azerbaijan Community will continue to promote its human rights agenda in all relevant international formats to gain support for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

News.Az