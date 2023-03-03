Western Azerbaijan Community responds to Armenian PM Pashinyan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In his remarks at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) in Berlin today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia tried to misrepresent the calls to enable the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes as something affecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“We would like to remind the Prime Minister that the ethnic cleansing is a crime against humanity and that the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes is the

basic human right. Enabling the return of Azerbaijani expellees from Armenia to their homes is the obligation of Armenia stemming from the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the European Convention on Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and

Political Rights, and numerous other important international acts,” the Community said.

The Community stressed that addressing the rights of Azerbaijani expellees from Armenia is also the essential condition for maintenance of regional peace and security.

“We have formulated our concept for the peaceful, safe and dignified return, which is publicly available. We reiterate our call on Prime Minister Pashinyan to immediately start talks with the Community within an appropriate international process to enable the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis, expelled from Armenia,” added the Community.

News.Az