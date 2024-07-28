Western Azerbaijan Community slams anti-Azerbaijani provocation at Paris Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijani Community has strongly condemned the provocative actions against Azerbaijan during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Community issued a statement criticizing the political remarks made by a presenter on the French public TV channel France 2, which represented the teams of Armenia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.“During the opening of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the presenter of French public TV channel France 2, representing the teams of Armenia and Azerbaijan, made political statements of a discriminatory nature, contradicting Olympic values and international law. This step, undoubtedly ordered by the French government, was an attempt to violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and inflame tensions in the region,” the statement said.The Community further criticized the opening ceremony for including "demonstrations of obscenities that offend the dignity of billions of people," questioning the rationality and intentions of the French side.“The Western Azerbaijani Community strongly condemns the provocation against Azerbaijan at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and demands France put an end to such actions,” it added.

News.Az