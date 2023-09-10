Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns biased statements of Argentine president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan community strongly condemns the biased statements made by the Argentine President on September 9, the Community said in a statement.

“It seems that the President of Argentina is either unaware of the essence of the issue, or under the influence of the Armenian diaspora or his Azerbaijani-phobic compatriots such as Luis Ocampo, Juan Mendez, speaks from a position of “religious compassion”.

We call on Argentina to respect international law and not approach the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states with double standards.

We believe that instead of blatantly interfering in the internal affairs of another country, the President of Argentina should focus on addressing serious social and economic problems of his country,” the Community said.

News.Az