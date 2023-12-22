Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns EU’s latest statement on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemned the statement made by the European Union on Thursday regarding Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“The European Union, which turned a blind eye to the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, is now expressing concern about certain individuals, which shows its bias and double standards,” the Community said in a statement.

The Community emphasized that the manipulation of human rights and politicization of this issue has already become a way of thinking of the EU. “Arrogant officials like Josep Borrell, crusader mentality deputies sitting in the European Parliament, somehow think that the world revolves around Brussels and the EU.”

“The EU should put an end to interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, address issues such as Islamophobia, oppression of ethnic minorities and other fundamental problems in the EU area, and demand Armenia to ensure the return of Western Azerbaijanis,” the Community added.

News.Az