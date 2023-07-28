Western Azerbaijan Community urges France not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France issued on July 27, 2023 regarding the Lachin road, and calls upon France to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in its statement, News.Az reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also called upon France to put an end to its policy of double standards, not to selectively interpret the norms and principles of international law, to urge Armenia to hold a dialogue with the Community and to enable the safe and peaceful return of the Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia.

News.Az