Western Azerbaijan Community urges international community to condemn so-called "elections" in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has appealed to the international community in connection with the holding of "presidential elections" by the scum of the illegal regime created and supported by Armenia in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

"In recent days, Armenia, which has concentrated manpower and military equipment on the conditional state border, has resorted to another provocation. The holding of ‘presidential elections’ by the scum of the illegal regime created and still supported by Armenia in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan further aggravates the situation in the region,” the Community said.

The Community called on the international community to strongly condemn this "election" provocation.

“In this context, the Armenian Prime Minister's regular phone calls to world leaders, his statements about ‘readiness for urgent negotiations with Azerbaijan’ are insincere. If Nikol Pashinyan is really interested in peace, then the remnants of the Armenian armed forces should be withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal armed formations should be disarmed and contacts with the Western Azerbaijan Community related to the return should begin," the Community added.

News.Az