Western Azerbaijan Community’s cause highlighted at OSCE high-level meeting in the Hague

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community actively participates in the activities of international organizations specializing in human rights. It advocates for the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return peacefully, safely, and with dignity, making extensive efforts to garner international support. One relevant mechanism in this field is the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities.

Deputy Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Ramil Hasan, took part in the latest event organized by the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

This high-level gathering, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the institution's establishment, took place on October 24, 2023, in The Hague, the capital of the Netherlands. It featured the participation of notable figures, including OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, Secretary General Helga Schmid, High Commissioner for National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, UN Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Ilse Brands Kehris, and other distinguished officials. The discussions revolved around critical topics, such as the state of the protection of the rights of national minorities in the OSCE region, the compliance of participating states with their obligations and OSCE recommendations in this area, as well as the connection between safeguarding the rights of national minorities and peace and security.

Deputy Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, R. Hasan, made a substantial contribution to the discussions. He provided detailed information about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and emphasized that Armenia's actions are inconsistent with international norms regarding the rights of national minorities, including the relevant OSCE documents, as well as other aspects of international human rights.

The Community remains committed to active participation in the relevant activities of the OSCE and other international organizations to advance its human rights agenda and the right to return.

News.Az