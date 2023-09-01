Western Azerbaijani Community strongly condemns Armenia's military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned Armenia's provocation in Kalbajar district and demanded its government to immediately stop its hateful actions.

The Community made the remarks in a statement commenting on the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar district, which left four servicemen wounded, by the Armenian army from the direction of Zod village of Goychi mahal (province) in the morning of September 1, News.Az reports.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community has painfully perceived the fact that the Armenian side carried out its despicable provocation from the direction of Goychi mahal [province]. A reminder that Goychi mahal, including the village of Zod, was a territory of compact residence of Azerbaijanis. The Armenian government subjected the Azerbaijani population of Goychi mahal to ethnic cleansing, as in other regions of Armenia, destroying our mosques, cemeteries and cultural monuments.

The Zod pass, where Armenia is currently carrying out its provocation, is the site of the deaths of a large number of Azerbaijanis who attempted to flee Armenia's persecution and violence during the cold winter months,” said the Community.

“The Armenian government, despite our many calls for reconciliation, is not allowing Azerbaijanis to return to their homeland,” the Community noted.

In conclusion, the Western Azerbaijan Community called on the world community to put pressure on Armenia to stop military provocations and allow ethnically cleansed Azerbaijanis to return to their lands peacefully, safely and with dignity.

News.Az