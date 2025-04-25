WFP reaches 4 million in Sudan, but humanitarian gaps remain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday that it reached 4 million people in Sudan in March alone, the highest number since war broke out in April 2023, but warned that aid efforts still cover only a fraction of the population in dire need.

"This includes 1.6 million people in areas classified as famine or at risk of famine," said Samantha Chattaraj, WFP’s emergency coordinator for Sudan, during a UN press briefing in Geneva. "In the last month, we’ve supported four out of five people in these extreme levels of hunger across all 27 localities facing famine or risk," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chattaraj called the situation in Sudan "undoubtedly one of the most complex and challenging humanitarian situations" and stressed that despite recent breakthroughs in access, the needs remain staggering.

Nearly 25 million people, or half of Sudan's population, face acute hunger, including close to 5 million children and breastfeeding mothers who are acutely malnourished, she said.

"Sudan is also the only place in the world where famine is currently confirmed," she noted.

WFP is aiming to reach 7 million people by mid-year, she said, prioritizing the most food-insecure areas, including regions classified under IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and famine zones.

However, the agency warned that its ability to scale up hinges on immediate donor support. It needs $698 million to sustain operations from May to October.

"Potential funding shortfalls could reduce ration sizes, the number of beneficiaries, and the geographical scope of aid," Chattaraj said.

"... If we do not get this funding, our aim to assist 7 million people is at serious risk."

Since April 15, 2023, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

News.Az