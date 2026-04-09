What happened in the Houston shooting involving NBA YoungBoy’s affiliate

What happened in the Houston shooting involving NBA YoungBoy’s affiliate

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rapper known as “NBA Ben 10,” an associate of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was shot during a violent incident in Houston on April 8, 2026.

According to initial reports, the shooting took place at a venue identified as a restaurant or nightclub, where a confrontation escalated into gunfire.

Two people were wounded in the incident, including Ben 10, whose real name is reported as Ben Anthony Fields.

How the shooting unfolded

Police say the violence began with a dispute that turned into a physical altercation. Investigators believe the situation may have involved an attempted robbery, specifically targeting jewelry.

During the chaos, one individual reportedly pulled out a firearm and began shooting, hitting multiple people.

Authorities have indicated that the sequence of events is still under investigation, with witness statements and video footage being reviewed.

What is the condition of NBA Ben 10

NBA Ben 10 was seriously injured and is currently in critical condition. Reports indicate he was shot multiple times, including in the torso.

Rumors quickly spread online claiming he had died. However, family members and subsequent updates have denied those claims, confirming that he is alive and receiving medical treatment.

Why the incident is gaining attention

The case has drawn significant attention due to Ben 10’s connection to the “Never Broke Again” music collective led by YoungBoy. While not as globally known as the rapper himself, Ben 10 has a following within the hip-hop scene.

The incident also highlights ongoing concerns around violence in nightlife settings in major U.S. cities, particularly involving high-profile or affiliated figures.

What police say about the investigation

Houston authorities have not yet announced any arrests. The suspect involved in the shooting has not been publicly identified, and the investigation remains active.

Officials are working to determine:

The exact motive behind the confrontation

Whether the shooting was targeted or random

The identities of all individuals involved

What happens next

The immediate focus remains on the medical condition of the victims and the police investigation. If suspects are identified, charges could follow depending on evidence gathered.

At the same time, the incident is likely to continue circulating widely on social media, where misinformation has already complicated public understanding of the situation.

Bottom line

NBA Ben 10, a close affiliate of NBA YoungBoy, was critically injured in a Houston shooting following a violent altercation. He is alive despite rumors of his death, and the case is still under active investigation by authorities.

News.Az