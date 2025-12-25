What is AWS and why does an outage matter?

What is AWS and why does an outage matter?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently experienced a significant outage that disrupted a wide range of websites, apps, and online services around the world, News.Az reports.

The disruption occurred during a high-traffic holiday period, affecting millions of users and raising new questions about the resilience of global cloud-computing infrastructure. This FAQ explainer breaks down what happened, why it matters, and what users and businesses should know about cloud-service outages.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the world’s largest cloud-computing platforms. Instead of running servers in their own buildings, many companies rent computing power, storage, databases, and networking services from AWS. This allows organisations of all sizes — from small start-ups to global corporations — to run websites, apps, and digital services at scale.

When AWS services go down, it is not just one website that fails. Any app or service hosted on AWS may experience errors, slowdowns, or total unavailability. Because so many modern digital platforms depend on AWS, disruptions can ripple across entire industries such as e-commerce, gaming, social networks, entertainment, communication tools, and financial services.

That is why an AWS outage quickly becomes visible to the public and widely reported in the news.

When did the AWS outage happen?

The most recent outage took place over the Christmas holiday period, with users reporting issues beginning late on December 24 and continuing into early December 25. During this time, people around the world experienced difficulty accessing websites, logging into games, and using cloud-based applications.

The timing intensified the impact because holiday periods typically see heavy online traffic, especially for gaming and streaming platforms.

What services and websites were affected?

Because AWS hosts infrastructure for thousands of services globally, many platforms experienced disruptions. These included:

Major online games and gaming services that rely on AWS-hosted servers

Gaming ecosystems and launchers that depend on AWS for back-end connectivity

Websites, apps, and utilities that use AWS for hosting or data storage

Smaller apps and platforms that rely on AWS for authentication, content delivery, or databases

For some users, the impact meant slow performance or login delays. For others, entire services were unavailable until systems recovered.

What caused the AWS outage?

As is common during large-scale outages, AWS initially reported widespread service disruption while it investigated the root cause. Early technical indicators pointed toward network or connectivity-related issues inside core AWS infrastructure. In some cases, past outages have been linked to Domain Name System (DNS) failures — essentially, the internet’s “address book” malfunctioning — or other internal software or routing problems.

When DNS or central networking services fail, systems that depend on them may not be able to locate servers or data, even if those servers themselves are still running. This can create cascading failures across many dependent services.

AWS typically publishes a detailed post-incident analysis once investigations are complete, explaining the technical details of what went wrong and what steps will be taken to prevent a repeat.

Was this caused by a cyberattack?

There has been no indication that the outage was caused by a cyberattack. Most large-scale cloud outages are the result of technical faults such as configuration errors, software bugs, equipment failure, or internal network issues.

Although the timing of outages sometimes sparks speculation, the vast majority of incidents stem from internal engineering or system-level malfunctions rather than malicious activity.

How long did the outage last?

The duration varied depending on region and service. Thousands of user reports peaked over a central period of several hours, with services gradually coming back online as AWS restored systems.

It is normal for recovery to happen in phases. Some services return to normal quickly, while others take longer as systems clear backlogs, restart databases, or re-establish network connections.

Why do AWS outages have such wide-ranging impact?

AWS is a foundational part of the internet. Hundreds of thousands of organisations rely on its infrastructure. Many platforms are not independent and depend on AWS for multiple layers of their operations including:

Compute power

Databases

Data storage

Networking

Authentication

Security

Content delivery

If a single core AWS region or service experiences problems, the ripple effects can be global. This concentration of digital infrastructure highlights both the efficiency and the vulnerability of the modern cloud-computing ecosystem.

Do AWS outages mean data has been lost?

In most cases, outages do not mean data loss. AWS designs its systems to protect data integrity even during service interruptions. However, access to data may be delayed or temporarily unavailable.

Once services are restored, queued transactions and processes usually resume. Still, there can occasionally be delays or duplicate transactions during recovery periods.

How do outages affect users and businesses?

The effects depend on how heavily a company depends on AWS.

For individual users

Inability to log in to apps or games

Delayed or failed transactions

Disrupted communication or entertainment

Frustration during peak use times

For businesses

Lost sales and revenue

Suspended customer services

Reputational risk

Interrupted internal tools or workflows

Operational delays or system backlogs

In industries such as e-commerce, logistics, or finance, even brief outages can create major economic impact.

Are cloud outages common?

They are not daily occurrences, but they do happen. AWS and other cloud providers aim for extremely high uptime — often advertised near 99.99 percent — but even this allows for a small amount of downtime each year.

Given the scale of modern distributed systems, rare failures are unavoidable. What makes outages feel dramatic is the number of people and businesses now dependent on these systems at all times.

How can companies prepare for AWS outages?

Businesses relying on cloud infrastructure are encouraged to design systems with resilience in mind. Common strategies include:

Multi-region deployments — Running services in more than one AWS region so that one regional failure does not bring all systems down

Multi-cloud strategies — Using more than one cloud provider to reduce single-provider dependency

Automated failover systems — Switching operations automatically to backup infrastructure when a failure is detected

Regular data backups — Ensuring data can be recovered

Disaster-recovery planning — Documented procedures and trained staff to respond during outages

While these measures add cost and complexity, they are increasingly seen as essential for critical services.

Why are outages like this becoming more visible?

Several trends explain this:

More services run in the cloud than ever before. Consumer expectations for constant availability are higher. Even small delays are amplified over social media and outage-tracking platforms. Holidays and high-traffic periods magnify the impact.

Cloud computing has delivered enormous efficiency and scalability benefits. But it has also concentrated digital infrastructure into a handful of providers, meaning failures at the top can cascade widely.

What does this outage tell us about the future of the internet?

Events like the AWS outage highlight three key realities:

The internet is highly centralised. A small number of companies now power vast portions of global digital infrastructure.

Resilience planning is essential. Businesses that treat cloud platforms as infallible take on unnecessary risk.

Transparency matters. Users expect fast, clear communication from service providers during disruptions.

As digital transformation continues across government, industry, education, and entertainment, the stability of cloud platforms becomes ever more critical.

Final takeaway

The recent AWS outage affected multiple websites and services globally, reminding users and businesses alike how dependent modern life has become on large-scale cloud infrastructure. While outages remain relatively rare, their impact can be widespread and disruptive.

Understanding why they happen — and how companies can mitigate the risks — helps demystify what otherwise feels like a sudden and inexplicable internet failure. As more systems migrate to the cloud, building resilience, redundancy, and clear communication strategies will be as important as innovation itself.

