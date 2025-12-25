AWS servers down: Multiple websites affected

+ ↺ − 16 px

An outage affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) has caused widespread disruptions across several online gaming platforms, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League, and other titles published by Epic Games.

Downdetector, which tracks service outages based on user reports, showed that more than 4,000 users across the United States experienced problems linked to AWS, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The impact appeared particularly severe for ARC Raiders, with reports of nearly 35,000 users encountering issues during the disruption.

AWS is yet to issue a statement. “AWS is currently having an outage. Many services are being affected by it; Arc Raiders, Fortnite, Steam, Rocket League, Epic Games, Embark Studios, PlayStation Network, etc,” one person noted on X.

Affected Games and Services

Epic Games Ecosystem

Fortnite: Login failures, matchmaking errors, and "Servers Not Responding" messages reported widely. The Epic Games Store also faces issues with purchases and redemptions.

Rocket League: Players unable to log in or join matches, with errors linked to Epic Online Services (EOS) timeouts.

ARC Raiders: ART00004 Network Timeout error preventing server connections.

Fall Guys: Matchmaking and login issues reported across platforms.

Non-Gaming Services

PlayStation Network (PSN): Partial outages affecting cross-platform games.

Steam: Has experienced outages for hours.

Back in October, Amazon confirmed that a massive AWS outage affected several websites and platforms, including Snapchat and Reddit. AWS hosts applications and computer processes for companies around the world.

The issues originated with the Domain Name System (DNS), which disrupted the ability of apps to locate the proper address for the DynamoDB API on AWS. As a result, the cloud database service, used to hold user data and other essential information, became unreachable for those applications.

Earlier, AWS said the root cause of the outage was an underlying subsystem that monitors the health of its network load balancers used to distribute traffic across several servers.

Amazon said, “all AWS services returned to normal operations. Some services such as AWS Config, Redshift, and Connect continue to have a backlog of messages that they will finish processing over the next few hours.”

