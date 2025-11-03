What is the metaverse and why do we need it

The metaverse is a vast network of interconnected digital worlds where people can live, work, play, and communicate through avatars – digital versions of themselves, News.Az reports.

It combines virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and blockchain to create immersive environments that go far beyond today’s internet.

Unlike a single app or platform, the metaverse is envisioned as a shared and continuous digital universe that anyone can enter using VR headsets, computers, or even smartphones. Inside these virtual spaces, people can attend meetings, play games, watch concerts, buy virtual property, or socialize with others in 3D environments. Tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia are investing billions of dollars to build the infrastructure that makes this possible.

According to recent market reports, the global metaverse industry was valued at around 730 billion dollars in 2024 and is projected to reach between 1.2 and 1.5 trillion dollars in 2025. Analysts forecast a compound annual growth rate of roughly 30 to 35 percent through 2030. The e-commerce segment alone is expected to grow from 48 billion dollars in 2024 to more than one trillion dollars by 2034 as virtual shopping, digital fashion, and virtual real estate expand rapidly.

Experts describe the metaverse as the next evolution of the internet, often referred to as Web 3.0. While today’s internet allows people to interact with content, the metaverse allows them to exist within it. It has the potential to revolutionize industries. In education, students can attend virtual classrooms and explore historical or scientific simulations. In healthcare, doctors can perform training using 3D models. Businesses can host meetings in virtual offices, and entertainment companies can hold interactive concerts and sports events where fans participate directly.

However, the rise of the metaverse also brings challenges. Privacy, security, data ownership, and the risk of digital addiction are major concerns. Experts warn that clear regulations and ethical frameworks will be necessary to protect users and maintain trust in virtual spaces.

Despite these challenges, enthusiasm for the metaverse continues to grow. Meta’s investment in virtual reality and smart glasses is expected to surpass 100 billion dollars by 2025, while companies across Asia and Europe are developing their own immersive digital platforms. Analysts predict that by 2030, more than 700 million people worldwide will engage with some form of metaverse platform each month.

The metaverse is more than a futuristic idea; it represents a new stage of human interaction. By merging the physical and digital worlds, it aims to redefine how people connect, learn, and create. Whether it becomes a new global economy or simply a deeper social space will depend on how responsibly it evolves in the years to come.

