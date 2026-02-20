WhatsApp's long-awaited feature: What to know

+ ↺ − 16 px

WhatsApp has introduced Group Message History, a new feature the company describes as one of its most requested updates for group chats.

The feature is designed to help new members catch up on recent conversations when they join a group, News.Az reports, citing 9to5mac.com.

According to a blog post from WhatsApp, when someone is added to a group chat, users will see an option to share recent messages — ranging from 25 to a maximum of 100 messages.

This allows new participants to quickly understand the latest discussions without scrolling through an entire chat history. For transparency, the group is notified whenever message history is shared. The forwarded messages are clearly marked, with timestamps and sender information, and are visually distinct from regular chat messages.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2026/02/1771584456.webp' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, clarified that message history is not automatically shared. Instead, it must be manually selected when adding a new member.

Group administrators will also have the option to disable the Group Message History feature entirely, offering additional privacy control for more sensitive conversations.

The rollout follows last month’s introduction of other group-focused features, including member tags, text stickers, and event reminders.

