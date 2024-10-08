WhatsApp to get a new feature

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experts said that WhatsApp will introduce the option to create links to calls directly from the chat interface. “This feature was tested for group chats, but now it is available for individual chats as well,” the article says. It is also noted that previously many users may not have known about the ability to create links to calls, since this feature was only available in the “Calls” tab.The feature for creating links to calls in individual and group chats is already available to some beta testers. In the coming days, the option will become available to even more people using the service on Android devices.Earlier it became known that WhatsApp users will have the ability to choose themes for personal and group chats. In this case, the design can be set for all chats or for each one separately.

News.Az