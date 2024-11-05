When are the US election results expected, and when will we know the winner?
Don't expect to know the outcome of the presidential race between former President Trump and Vice President Harris before tonight.What time do polls close on Election Day?
Poll closing times vary by state, and even in some cases by county, News.Az reports citing Axios.com.
The first close at 6pm ET, and the last (Alaska and Hawaii) at midnight ET.
When do votes start getting counted?
States have different procedures for things like when they can begin to tabulate main-in ballots, which partially explains why some count much more quickly than others.
Swing states election results
State of play: The election could come down to seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — and even to 13 key counties in those states.
Experts warn that most swing states' vote counting and certification procedures could extend results beyond Election Day again, despite a mixed bag of rule changes, Axios' Erin Doherty and Jeremy Duda report.
The Harris campaign says it expects near-complete results from three swing states — Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina — on election night, along with most of Wisconsin's results by Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada will likely be counting ballots through Wednesday and beyond.
The last swing state polls to close will be in Arizona and Nevada at 10pm ET.
When do election results start coming in: State list
Zoom in: Here are the time the first results are expected to be available, according to the AP. All times are in Eastern Time.
Alabama: 8pm
Alaska: 1am
Arizona: 10pm
Arkansas: 8:30pm
California: 11pm
Colorado: 9pm
Connecticut: 8pm
Delaware: 8pm
District of Columbia: 8pm
Florida: 7pm
Georgia: 7pm
Hawaii: 12am
Idaho: 11pm
Illinois: 8pm
Indiana: 6pm
Iowa: 9pm
Kansas: 8pm
Kentucky: 6pm
Louisiana: 9pm
Maine: 8pm
Maryland: 8pm
Massachusetts: 8pm
Michigan: 8pm
Minnesota: 9pm
Mississippi: 8pm
Missouri: 8pm
Montana: 10pm
Nebraska: 9pm
Nevada: 10pm
New Hampshire: 7pm
New Jersey: 8pm
New Mexico: 9pm
New York: 9pm
North Carolina: 7:30pm
North Dakota: 8pm
Ohio: 7:30pm
Oklahoma: 8pm
Oregon: 11pm
Pennsylvania: 8pm
Rhode Island: 8pm
South Carolina: 7pm
South Dakota: 9pm
Tennessee: 8pm
Texas: 8pm
Utah: 10pm
Vermont: 7pm
Virginia: 7pm
Washington: 11pm
West Virginia: 7:30pm
Wisconsin: 9pm
Wyoming: 9pm
When do we find out who is president?
Flashback: Many of the 2020 election results came in quickly, but uncertainty in a few critical states left the outcome unclear, Axios' Shane Savitsky notes.
The AP called 26 states instantly as their polls closed, and another five within an hour.
45 states and the District of Columbia were called within 24 hours, but Biden and Trump remained short of the 270 electoral vote threshold for victory.
President Biden declared victory over Trump on the Saturday after Election Day, after the AP called Pennsylvania.