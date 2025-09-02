When will PEPE hit $1 as holders talk about new altcoin Remittix showing potential 100x gains in 2026

When will PEPE hit $1 as holders talk about new altcoin Remittix showing potential 100x gains in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pepe coin mania continues unabated, but the vast majority of holders are concerned whether it will ever reach $1. Today, with a price of $0.00001027, market capitalization of $4.3 billion, and daily trading volume up nearly 97% to $1.16 billion, growth can be felt but reaching a dollar appears far from sight.

While these arguments rage on, the spotlight falls on upcoming altcoins like Remittix (RTX), which recently announced its beta wallet release and presale milestones.

Can Pepe coin really hit $1?

For Pepe coin to move from fractions on cents to a full dollar, its market capitalization has to grow into the trillions. That is more than even Bitcoin and Ethereum's current figures show, explaining why most traders regard such a leap to be unlikely. Still, meme tokens thrive on grass-roots support, and the recent spike in trading shows that hype about Pepe coin is very far from dying.

This is why certain investors are exploring the next big altcoin of 2025 instead of relying only on meme tokens. Developers and products with genuine real-world use are being considered better long-term investment options than those tokens made exclusively out of speculation.

Remittix presale momentum and wallet reveal

With a price of $0.0987 per token, the token has raised over $21.4 million and sold over 620 million. Its initial centralized exchange (CEX) listing on BitMart signified this milestone, providing liquidity and wider market exposure to early investors.

The group also launched the beta version of its mobile wallet in Q3, which will enable direct crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ jurisdictions with real-time FX conversion. To generate community engagement, Remittix is sponsoring a $250,000 giveaway for participants during presale.

Global Payments: Combines crypto and fiat seamlessly

Utility First: Built for cross-border payments, not speculation

Exchange Ready: First CEX listing on BitMart confirmed

Early Momentum: $21.4Million+ raised with strong community interest

Why Remittix is stirring waves

Remittix is a low gas fee cryptocurrency project solving real-world remittance problems in a $19 trillion payments space. With its offering of crypto staking, cross-chain compatibility, and decentralized exchange (DEX) integration, it's targeting businesses and freelancers who need fast, borderless payments.

Unlike meme coins such as Pepe coin, Remittix is concerned with long-term adoption. Its smart contracts which are audited and deflationary tokenomics add gravitas, and the beta wallet release could be the catalyst for massive adoption. To those thinking about the next 100x crypto or leading DeFi projects in 2025, Remittix is something to watch out for.

As the community looks for when Pepe coin will reach $1, reality is that utility-based projects such as Remittix are demonstrating more growth potential. With its wallet coming out in Q3, more than $21.4 million raised, and a CEX listing confirmed, RTX is positioning itself as one of the best crypto under $1 to look out for this year.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az