Where the sea is a deeper shade of blue

The sea is the absolute protagonist at D Maris Bay on the Datça Peninsula. It boasts 196 rooms with stunning views of the Aegean, five beaches with crystal clear waters, a high-quality Turkish cuisine, to Zuma, a Japanese izakaya-style eatery and Nusr-Et, the stellar steakhouse where meats are selected and cooked by Internet sensation and steak star Nusret Gökçe.

Sites steeped in history

The ancient Greeks sought to divide the peninsula in two but were wisely told by an oracle to leave its natural beauty untouched: “Zeus would have made an island, had he willed it.” And so visitors to D Maris Bay, one of the 22 properties of Doğuş Tourism Group still arrive by chauffeured car and navigate the thin neck of land all the way to the hotel’s secluded position atop a bluff – those feeling more adventurous can opt for a speedier, and very scenic, transfer from Dalaman (130 km) or Bodrum (155 km) airport aboard one of the hotel’s Airbus EC145 helicopters. The peninsula is a gateway to an ancient world and marks a unique border: to the north there lies the Aegean; to the south, the waters of the Mediterranean.

A soothing space

Upon arrival, guests are gently ushered into a cool lobby space adorned with stone and dark wood panelling that marks the comfort and contemporary minimalist style of the West with the exoticism of the East that architect Hasan Mingü sought to achieve in his design. One’s eyes are quickly drawn to the foyer and its floor-to-ceiling windows that invite guests out onto the terrace. From here, one has a commanding view of the vast property: the stately, rectangular outdoor swimming pool is just below and beyond it one can make out the quintet of inviting beaches that ring the cove. It is hard to resist the temptation not to don one’s sandals and swimsuit and immediately descend to the water’s edge. A pair of handsome funiculars stylishly deliver beachgoers from the hotel down to the main beach, while courteous staff are on hand in the lobby to ferry guests aboard golf carts to any corner of the property.

The accommodations

Upstairs, one finds nine room categories, ranging in size from 24 sqm to a 290-sqm. The Presidential Suite occupies the 8th and 9th floors of the hotel and offers a teak-lined terrace with private Jacuzzi, contemporary Italian furnishings and a dining room sporting a table made from Calacatta marble that fits eight guests. Bathrooms in guest rooms feature travertine stone – select a Premier Sea View Suite and soak in the large bathtub set inside its own private alcove that promises a breath-taking view of the surroundings. Those in need of VIP accommodation can inquire about the D Maris Bay villa, a 310-sqm property with 454-sqm of gardens, private pool, two guest bedrooms and 24-hour butler service and special amenities.

The sun-kissed beaches

Truth be told, the main attraction of the D Maris Bay resort is found outdoors. Each of the five beaches that line the tiny bay are an oasis that permits travellers to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life and return to a simpler, Mediterranean way of living. From the main beach front next to the hotel to the more intimate enclave in front of the Manos restaurant, each of the property’s beaches offer a distinct experience. At Silence Beach, patrons unplug from technology, putting away mobile phones and electronic devices and opting for the simple pleasures of sunbathing, napping under a beach cabana or relaxing in the suspended day bed set out over the water on the beach’s pier.

All of the hotel’s beaches are easily accessible by golf cart but most guests prefer to use the efficient water taxi service that quickly shuttles beachgoers between sandy slices of seaside. Sitting on the bow of a motor launch, it almost feels like one is exploring their very own private archipelago. In the morning, guests can venture out to Maris Beach, with secluded bungalows where they can soak in their own private Jacuzzi or receive a massage from a hotel masseuse in the privacy of their cabana. In the afternoon, they can go further out to the edge of the cove to the restaurant, bar and beach overseen by La Guérite, a renowned Cannes beach club that has welcomed guests with authentic Mediterranean cuisine and charm since the 1930s. Here, one can descend by ladder into the open sea and swim against the waves. Elsewhere, one is mesmerized by the superfine, white powdery sand underfoot that soothes the toes.

Outdoor activities

Those who tire of sunbathing on the beach can work up a sweat on one of the hotel’s three tennis courts (two clay, one hard court). For those interested in improving their groundstrokes, there is an onsite tennis school.

For those who enjoy the water, there is a wide range of activities including guided kayak tours, waterskiing and wakeboarding. Sailing, windsurfing, catamaran sailing and diving lessons are also available.

To explore the Datça Peninsula in depth by sea, maritime fans can hire the Open Sea motor yacht that reaches 38 knots and is ideal for a day outing. For a fun excursion, head south across open water until you arrive at the seaside village of Selimiye with a selection of waterfront restaurants. Those in need of a culture fix can head west to Knidos, home to the most important archeological discoveries on the peninsula dating back to 2000 BC.

