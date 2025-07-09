White House adviser Kevin Hassett emerges as top contender for next fed chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kevin Hassett, White House economic adviser, is gaining momentum as a serious candidate to succeed Jerome Powell as Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing insider sources.

Hassett reportedly met with President Donald Trump multiple times in June to discuss the role. Trump has previously mentioned having three or four candidates in mind, including former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Hassett, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump has openly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates and hinted at a possible early appointment of his successor. Powell’s current term ends in May 2026.

News.Az