White House confirms war crimes prosecutor first target of ICC sanctions

Khan, who is British, was named on Monday in an annex to an executive order signed by Trump last week.that Khan had been designated by Washington.

action Trump took during his first term, include freezing of U.S. assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the United States. The sanctions, which repeatTrump took during his first term, include freezing of U.S. assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the United States.

The ICC on Friday condemned the sanctions, pledging to stand by its staff and "continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all situations before it."

Court officials met in The Hague on Friday to discuss the implications of the sanctions.