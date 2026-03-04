White House to meet defense execs on speeding weapons production

+ ↺ − 16 px

A White House official told CNN that top executives from US defense contractors are scheduled to visit the White House on Friday to discuss increasing weapons production.

President Donald Trump has sought to project confidence in US military capacity, saying Tuesday there was a “virtually unlimited supply” of US munitions and that “wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier Tuesday, the president told Politico that defense manufacturers are operating under emergency authorities to accelerate weapons production.

