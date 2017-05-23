White House: Trump, Netanyahu pledge to work together to combat terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to cooperate during their meeting in Israel on combating terrorism, the White House stated on Tuesday, APA reports quoting U.S. media.

"The two leaders commended the Riyadh summit’s condemnation of terrorism and extremism and pledged to work together to defeat terrorist organizations," the release said.

The White House noted that Trump and Netanyahu discussed the current situation in Syria and the need for a political solution to the ongoing conflict in that country.

Among other issues, the two leaders discussed the Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, according to the White House.

"President Trump reaffirmed his belief that peace is possible, not only between Israelis and Palestinians, but throughout large parts of the Middle East," the release explained. "President Trump welcomed the steps that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s security cabinet have taken to improve the Palestinian economy, noting that greater economic opportunity for Palestinians would enhance the prospects for peace."

The White House pointed out that Trump underscored the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, including to the maintenance of Israel’s qualitative military edge.

"The two leaders also agreed on the need to counter Iran and its proxies, including by building strong military capabilities to protect Israel and the region from Iranian aggression," the White House added.

Trump is currently on his first overseas trip since becoming president of the United States. The US leader already visited Israel, Saudi Arabia and is heading next to Italy, Belgium and the Vatican.

On Sunday, Trump participated in the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi Arabia along with the leaders of the Muslim-majority countries. During the meetings with Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump addressed issues related to countering terrorism.

News.Az

