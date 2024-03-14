WHO chief hails Azerbaijan’s leadership qualities in issues related to hosting COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan demonstrated leadership qualities in issues related to hosting COP29, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World,” News.Az reports.

He recalled that for the first time, the World Health Organization dedicated an entire day of COP28 to health.

“I sincerely hope that healthcare will remain a priority on the agenda of COP29 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan. I extend my gratitude to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for their longstanding support of the World Health Organization and its mission,” the WHO chief said.

News.Az