Who is Ireland’s new president?
- 25 Oct 2025 18:33
- 25 Oct 2025 18:35
- 1038070
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/who-is-irelands-new-president Copied
Veteran independent lawmaker Catherine Connolly is poised to become Ireland's new president after Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys conceded defeat in the election.
It brings to an end the seven-year term of popular incumbent Michael D Higgins, a former Labour Party culture minister, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The election also marks the third time a woman has held the presidency after Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese.
The Irish president, while head of state, has limited constitutional powers and is seen as a mostly ceremonial role, with centre-right Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin having far more influence and power.
Yet the winner says plenty about the state of Irish society and the country's politics.
Connolly united the reeling left
The left-wing independent candidate, 68, a self-proclaimed "underdog", has referred to herself as a representative of a "movement" and a "voice for peace" and "unity".
Despite being an independent, Ms Connolly has united the majority of left-wing parties, including the largest opposition member Sinn Fein, which opted not to put forward a candidate of its own in the election, along with the Social Democrats and Labour.
Her election comes barely a year after Sinn Fein's bid to break the governing Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties' century-long grip on power fell short.
Ms Connolly was a Labour councillor for 17 years, spending a term as Galway mayor until 2005.
She left the Labour party in 2007, and, after an unsuccessful campaign in 2011, was elected as an independent Teachta Dala (TD) - the equivalent of an MP - in 2016.
She became the first female deputy chairperson of the lower house of the Irish parliament in 2020.
Her election comes at a tumultuous time in the country's capital, where daily riots have been taking place following an alleged sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl outside a hotel on Monday.