WHO raises alarm over India child deaths from contaminated cough syrups

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed “deep concern” over gaps in India’s drug safety regulations following the deaths of at least 20 children from contaminated cough syrups. The agency warned that such medicines could reach other countries through unregulated distribution channels.

The fatalities, reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over the past month, have been linked to three cough syrups—Coldrif (Sresan Pharmaceuticals), Respifresh (Rednex Pharmaceuticals), and ReLife (Shape Pharma)—which were found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial chemical, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

India has arrested G. Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, halted production, and launched a nationwide investigation. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam announced that the company’s manufacturing licence would be permanently cancelled.

Authorities have banned the affected syrups in several states and some have prohibited the use of all cough and cold syrups for children under two. Many of the deaths occurred in Madhya Pradesh among children under five, primarily linked to Coldrif syrup, causing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, urinary problems, and rapid deterioration.

A Tamil Nadu Drug Control department inspection found 364 manufacturing violations at Sresan Pharmaceuticals, including 39 “very serious” breaches and 325 “major” ones. Issues included poorly qualified staff, substandard equipment and water, lack of pest control, missing production monitoring procedures, and absence of quality assurance systems. The inspection also reported unhygienic storage, untreated sewage disposal, and unsanitary conditions for water used in drug production.

Medical professionals in India have faced criticism, with one doctor who prescribed the syrup arrested for negligence. Indian medical groups, however, have highlighted regulatory failures, citing inadequate testing and oversight.

The incident has heightened scrutiny of Indian-made cough syrups globally. Similar cases in recent years include deaths from DEG-tainted syrups in The Gambia (70 children) and Uzbekistan (18 children) in 2023, and at least 12 deaths in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir, in 2019–2020.

WHO has called for strengthened regulatory measures to prevent such tragedies and ensure that contaminated medicines do not enter international markets.

