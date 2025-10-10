India to reopen embassy in Kabul, foreign minister says

India will upgrade its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced on Friday.

The move marks a significant step in restoring diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan, more than four years after India closed its embassy following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jaishankar made the announcement during remarks in New Delhi, saying the decision reflects India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Afghan people.

