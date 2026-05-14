India sees increase in wholesale inflation

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) rose to 8.3% in April this year, according to data released on Thursday by the federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The ministry said in a statement that the positive rate of inflation in April 2026 was primarily driven by higher prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, other manufacturing items, and non-food articles.

WPI inflation measures price changes in the wholesale market and typically moves up or down depending on fluctuations in global commodity prices, particularly sharp increases or declines in key raw materials.

News.Az