Nearly 90 killed after deadly storm hits Uttar Pradesh

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Nearly 90 people have been killed after a powerful storm swept through Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

According to local officials, at least 89 people died in storm-related incidents on Wednesday, including deaths caused by lightning strikes, collapsing walls and falling trees, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Television footage from affected areas showed uprooted trees, damaged roadside stalls and billboards crashing onto roads and vehicles as strong gusts of wind moved across the region.

Officials said several victims were trapped or injured after walls and structures collapsed during the storm. Emergency response and rescue details were not immediately released by authorities.

Violent storms are common across northern India during the hot pre-monsoon season between March and June, before the arrival of the annual monsoon rains.

The latest weather disaster has once again highlighted the vulnerability of densely populated regions in India to extreme weather events, particularly during seasonal transitions marked by intense heat, thunderstorms and lightning activity.

News.Az