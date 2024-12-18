WHO reports 37% rise in global cholera cases, 27% increase in deaths in Nov.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a significant increase in global cholera cases and deaths in November compared to the previous year, according to its latest external situation report published on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 24, 733,956 cholera cases and 5,162 deaths were recorded across 33 countries spanning five WHO regions, the report said.It added that November 2024 saw a 37% increase in cases and a 27% rise in deaths compared to the same period in 2023.The report highlighted how factors such as conflict, mass displacement, natural disasters, and climate change are intensifying cholera outbreaks, particularly in rural and flood-affected regions. Poor infrastructure and limited health care access in these areas, it said, exacerbate the crisis by delaying treatment and increasing fatalities.The transboundary nature of the outbreaks further complicates control efforts, posing significant challenges for global health systems, according to the report.In a promising development, the report said, November saw the highest production of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCVs) since 2013 due to new formulations and manufacturing techniques prequalified in 2024. This progress boosted the average monthly stockpile to 3.5 million doses, a substantial increase from 600,000 in October.However, the WHO warned that global vaccine production remains far below the five million doses required to maintain an effective emergency stockpile."This persistent shortage continues to hinder efforts to control cholera outbreaks and respond promptly to the disease’s spread," the agency cautioned, emphasizing the urgent need to scale up vaccine production to meet surging global demand.

News.Az