WHO: Tehran hospital evacuated after explosions

The World Health Organization (WHO) said a hospital in Tehran was evacuated after explosions nearby caused damage, as fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States continues.

A WHO spokesperson said patients were moved from Gandhi Hospital due to nearby blasts that caused collateral damage to the facility. Witnesses had earlier told Reuters the hospital was hit in Israeli strikes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The WHO added that it is working to verify reports that three other medical facilities may have been struck since the start of the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran on February 28. These include Motahari Hospital, as well as emergency medical centres in Sarab in northwestern Iran and in Hamadan province.

The agency said it is seeking to confirm the reports but does not assign blame when documenting attacks on health systems. The WHO maintains a country office in Iran and coordinates with authorities on emergency health response and disease control.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, told the Human Rights Council that hospitals had faced “indiscriminate attacks,” though he did not provide specific details.

