Who’s starring in Broadway’s new Rocky Horror?

The Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show has unveiled its full cast, assembling an all-star lineup for the cult musical’s return to the New York stage.

Luke Evans will lead the production as Frank-N-Furter, with direction by Sam Pinkleton. Joining him are Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Columbia, Andrew Durand as Brad, Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Harvey Guillén as Eddie and Dr. Scott, and Josh Rivera as Rocky, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The revival, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company, will also feature several Broadway debuts, including Guillén, Lewis, Rivera, and Rodriguez. Stephanie Hsu will return to the stage following her recent rise in film and television.

Previews are scheduled to begin March 26, ahead of an official opening night on April 23 at Studio 54. The production is set as a limited engagement running through June 21.

Director Sam Pinkleton said the revival aims to capture the original show’s bold spirit while creating a new theatrical experience for longtime fans and first-time audiences alike. Original creator Richard O’Brien welcomed the production, expressing excitement about bringing the show’s message of free expression and joy back to Broadway.

First premiering in London in 1973, The Rocky Horror Show follows Brad and Janet as they encounter the eccentric Frank-N-Furter and his unusual household. The musical later became a global phenomenon through its film adaptation and enduring cult following.

The new Broadway production marks the latest chapter in the show’s long theatrical legacy, which continues to attract audiences worldwide.

News.Az