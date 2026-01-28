Chris Brown appears in UK court ahead of assault trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. singer Chris Brown appeared at a London court on Wednesday for a brief hearing ahead of his trial later this year over an alleged nightclub assault.

Brown has denied charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and a lesser charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. Prosecutors say the incident involved an “unprovoked attack” on a music producer with a bottle at a London nightclub in 2023, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The 36-year-old attended the hearing at Southwark Crown Court, where he spoke only to confirm his identity. He entered the dock and greeted his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, who has also denied the charges. Several supporters were present in the courtroom and waved as Brown left.

The trial is scheduled to begin in October. Both defendants were granted bail, with a further preliminary hearing set for April.

Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits including Loyal, Run It, and Under the Influence, was previously granted bail after paying £5 million to proceed with his world tour, which concluded in October. He was arrested at a hotel in Manchester last year upon his return to the UK following the incident.

