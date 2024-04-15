+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian-Armenian billionaire Ruben Vardanyan, who is detained in Baku, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. This nomination, triggered and supported by various Western groups, has sparked outrage and confusion among genuine peacemakers and those actively working to support peace and stability in the region.

The question arises: How can someone who has supported Armenian terrorism and aggression against a neighboring country be nominated for such a prestigious award? Does this imply that the Nobel Peace Prize has lost its true value, or is this a new strategy by the Armenian side and its supporters? Journalist Kerim Sultanov presents a well-argued critique, based on specific examples and facts. He analyzes the activities of Ruben Vardanyan, highlighting key moments which, in his opinion, contradict the criteria of the Nobel Peace Prize. Sultanov points to specific events and decisions that could have caused public discontent or controversy, emphasizing their inconsistency with the standards and values promoted by the Nobel Committee.

