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Qualcomm Snapdragon
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Trump Mobile has officially begun shipping its long-delayed T1 smartphone, nearly a year after the gold-colored Android device was first announced.14 May 2026-14:28
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Trump Mobile has started shipping its delayed T1 smartphones to customers, months after the device was originally expected to launch.14 May 2026-14:25
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Snap Inc has announced that its smart glasses unit, Specs, will use chips from Qualcomm for its upcoming artificial intelligence-powered eyewear.10 Apr 2026-16:34
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Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the GT 8 Pro, in India. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and realme’s Hyper Vision+ AI chip, the device promises high-performance multitasking and gaming, scoring over 4 million points on AnTuTu benchmarks.20 Nov 2025-12:49
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