‘Widespread starvation’ grips Gaza, global hunger monitor warns

Famine conditions are now unfolding in Gaza, a global hunger monitor warned Tuesday, as international criticism of Israel’s military campaign and blockade intensifies.

In a stark alert, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said, “The worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip.” The organization cited growing evidence of “widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease” fueling hunger-related deaths, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Although Gaza has not yet been formally declared in famine, the IPC—a coalition of UN bodies and humanitarian organizations—announced it would conduct an official analysis “without delay” to assess whether the threshold has been met.

For nearly two years, war has ravaged the Palestinian enclave, with mounting casualties and infrastructure collapse. Despite a Sunday pledge by Israel to pause military operations for 10 hours daily and open new aid corridors, humanitarian agencies say conditions remain catastrophic.

