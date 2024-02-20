Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's final bid to contest extradition to US begins amid protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing what could potentially be his last chance to contest his extradition from the UK to the US as a two-day hearing commences Tuesday amid fervent protests outside the Royal Courts of Justice, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Assange, detained in a UK prison since 2019, faces extradition over allegations of leaking classified military documents between 2010 and 2011.

The UK High Court, in a pivotal ruling in 2021, decreed that Assange should be extradited, disregarding assertions regarding his fragile mental state and the potential risks he might face in a US correctional facility.

Following suit, the Supreme Court in 2022 upheld this decision, while then-Home Secretary Priti Patel affirmed the extradition order, intensifying the legal battle.

In his latest bid for reprieve, Assange is seeking authorization to scrutinize Patel's determination and challenge the initial 2021 court verdict.

Should this legal recourse falter, Assange would exhaust all available avenues for appeal within the UK legal system, consequently triggering the extradition process.

Meanwhile, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, supporters of Assange have gathered in solidarity, brandishing banners that read "Free Assange" and "Free journalism."

News.Az