Wildfire erupts on Mt. Ogi in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture

A wildfire broke out on Mt. Ogi in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture on Thursday, with no injuries or fatalities reported so far.

Residents in the area reported seeing smoke rising from Mt. Ogi near Uenohara City at around 10:45 a.m. local time. The fire has continued to spread since it was first spotted, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Because fire engines are unable to easily reach the site due to the area’s steep mountainous terrain, firefighting authorities have deployed helicopters to help contain the blaze, according to reports.

Uenohara City had issued a forest fire alert in recent days as the region experienced low rainfall and dry air conditions, increasing the risk of wildfires.

News.Az