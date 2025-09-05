Climate change-driven wildfires worsen air pollution worldwide: UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wildfires, fueled by climate change, are increasingly contributing to global air pollution, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). In its fifth annual Air Quality and Climate Bulletin, the UN agency warned that wildfires release a “witches’ brew” of pollutants that can degrade air quality even continents away, posing risks to human health, ecosystems, and infrastructure.

Wildfires in Brazil, Canada, Siberia, and central Africa in 2024 caused above-average levels of PM 2.5 particles, tiny pollutants that penetrate deep into the lungs and cardiovascular system. The Amazon basin saw the largest PM 2.5 surge, while Canadian fires also worsened air quality in Europe, highlighting the cross-continental impact of such blazes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Wildfires are a big contributor to particle pollution, and the problem is expected to increase as the climate warms,” said Ko Barrett, WMO Deputy Secretary-General. The organization stressed that climate change and air quality must be addressed together to protect communities, economies, and the planet.

The WMO called for better monitoring and stronger policies to reduce human and environmental health risks, citing examples of successful mitigation: cities in China, Europe, and the U.S. have shown long-term reductions in air pollution when consistent measures are applied.

The World Health Organization estimates that air pollution causes more than 4.5 million premature deaths each year, emphasizing the urgent need for global action.

