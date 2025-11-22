Wingtech appeals Dutch decision over Nexperia ownership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese semiconductor company Wingtech Technology has formally appealed to the Dutch government to overturn its decision to take control of its Netherlands-based chip subsidiary Nexperia.

Wingtech first challenged the government’s decision on October 21 and expanded its appeal on November 10. In the appeal, the company’s lawyers called the Dutch order an unprecedented and disproportionate “deprivation of property” without legal basis, urging the Ministry of Economic Affairs to revoke it, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Dutch government suspended its intervention on Wednesday following what it described as constructive talks with China over the dispute, which has caused chip shortages affecting car manufacturers. However, the September 30 decision itself was not formally revoked, a move aimed at preventing Nexperia’s former CEO from relocating European operations to China. China’s commerce ministry criticized the Dutch action for not fully ending the intervention.

Wingtech and Beijing have also requested that the Dutch government withdraw from a separate court case alleging mismanagement at Nexperia. Documents show that Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans had previously urged the court to act quickly to prevent Nexperia assets from being transferred to China. In October, the court ordered the removal of ex-Nexperia CEO and Wingtech founder Zhang Xuezheng for mismanagement.

