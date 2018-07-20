Winners of the grant competition of the State Fund for the Development of Information Technologies announced

A regular meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Fund for the Development of Information Technologies was held at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the final decision was taken with regard to projects that received a positive conclusion at the stage of comprehensive examination of the grant competition announced on March 1, 2018.

It should be noted that 138 of the 149 projects submitted to the competition were successfully passed through the stage of the initial examination. The stage of comprehensive expertise was overcome by 39 projects, which were submitted to the Supervisory Board.

Based on the voting results of the Supervisory Board members, it was decided to finance 5 out of 39 projects.

The following projects are recognized as winners of the grant competition:

1. Sletti

2. "Smart Toys"

3. www.joinb2b.com

4. "I'm ready for school"

5. "Virtual surgery".

News.Az

