Wipro to acquire Harman’s digital transformation unit for $375 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian IT giant Wipro Ltd has announced plans to acquire the digital transformation solutions (DTS) unit of U.S.-based audio technology company Harman for $375 million, a move aimed at strengthening Wipro’s AI-driven engineering services across industries.

The Harman Connected Services unit will be integrated into Wipro’s Engineering Global Business Line once the acquisition closes, which is expected by the end of 2025. More than 5,600 DTS employees across the Americas, Europe, and Asia will transition to Wipro following the deal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"The acquisition of DTS marks a pivotal step in Wipro's ambition to bring to our clients end-to-end, AI-powered engineering services," said Srikumar Rao, Wipro’s Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering.

Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is widely recognized for its audio brands, including JBL, Harman Kardon, and Infinity, and operates research and development centers in India through Harman Connected Services.

Harman said the sale will allow it to focus on its core automotive electronics and audio businesses, while the DTS unit will benefit from Wipro’s global resources, client network, and technological capabilities, enabling faster growth and broader service offerings.

News.Az