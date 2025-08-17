Witkoff: US expects to discuss territorial issue at meeting with Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff said Washington intends to discuss the issue of exchanging territories between Russia and Ukraine at a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

This was stated by the US President's special envoy Steven Witkoff on CNN, News.Az reports.

"The main issue for the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is the issue of exchanging territories. We intend to discuss this on Monday. Hopefully, we will achieve some clarity on this issue, and hopefully, this will all end with a peace deal very soon," he said.

Witkoff also expressed hope that the United States will be able to organize a trilateral meeting of Russia, the United States and Ukraine to resolve the conflict. "I think we will have a trilateral meeting. Hopefully, on Monday, we will have a productive meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, where we will come to an agreement. Then we will be able to return to contacts with Russia, move forward on the issue of a peace deal and conclude it," the special envoy said.

However, he did not directly answer the question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had already given his consent to such a meeting.

Recall that on August 15, US President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Putin demanded that Kiev transfer control over Donbass to Moscow and conclude a peace agreement without a preliminary ceasefire. Zelensky refused to discuss the issue of transferring any part of Ukraine's territory.

