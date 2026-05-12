Wizz Air targets breakeven in 2026 despite Middle East war impact

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European low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Tuesday that it expects to deliver breakeven or slightly positive earnings in fiscal 2026, as the carrier continues to navigate a challenging aviation environment shaped by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The airline warned that conditions in the sector remain difficult, pointing in particular to disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East, which has affected flight routes, fuel costs, and overall demand patterns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wizz Air’s outlook signals a cautious stance after a volatile period for the aviation industry, which has been dealing with fluctuating travel demand, rising operational costs, and uncertainty around regional conflicts.

Despite these challenges, the airline maintained that it is working to stabilize performance through capacity adjustments and cost controls, aiming to protect margins in a competitive European budget travel market.

Industry-wide, carriers have been forced to adapt flight schedules and reroute operations in response to airspace restrictions and security risks stemming from ongoing instability in the Middle East.

Wizz Air’s updated guidance comes as investors closely monitor airline resilience in a period where external shocks continue to shape global travel recovery trends.

News.Az