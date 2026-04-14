Wizz Air delays Israel flight resumption

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Hungarian low-cost airline giant Wizz Air has backtracked on its plans to gradually resume flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv later this month, and has instead extended the suspension of its services to Israel through May 4, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The decision comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cautioned that the Iran ceasefire could end at any moment, while the Israeli army remains on high alert following the American military’s naval blockade of Iran, which took effect yesterday.

Following the ceasefire agreement reached last week that halted the joint US-Israel military campaign against Iran, Wizz Air had opened ticket sales and had been planning to restart flight services to Tel Aviv on April 25 in a gradual manner, in line with international safety guidelines.

News.Az