Yandex metrika counter

Woman dies after giving birth in Yerevan

  • Region
  • Share
Woman dies after giving birth in Yerevan

A young woman died after giving birth in Yerevan, according to the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare.

A 24-year-old woman had come to the Margaryan Maternity Hospital for a checkup four days ago and gave birth to her first child by cesarean section yesterday, but died later.

The woman's family blames the doctors for not performing their professional duties faithfully, News.am.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      