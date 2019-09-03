Woman dies after giving birth in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A young woman died after giving birth in Yerevan, according to the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare.

A 24-year-old woman had come to the Margaryan Maternity Hospital for a checkup four days ago and gave birth to her first child by cesarean section yesterday, but died later.



The woman's family blames the doctors for not performing their professional duties faithfully, News.am.

News.Az

News.Az