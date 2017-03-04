Woman with Down’s Syndrome to become France’s newest weather presenter

+ ↺ − 16 px

A young woman with Down’s Syndrome is about to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a weather presenter in France.

Mélanie Ségard, 21, has launched a campaign on Facebook to become a weather girl, according to The Telegraph.

As someone with Down’s Syndrome, it’s a dream she never thought would be possible.

But she has ended the week with offers from national TV channels France 2 and BFMTV to fulfil her dream role.

Her Facebook page Mélanie peut le faire (Mélanie can do it) was created with French charity Unapei.



The charity for those with learning disabilities in France said that the campaign was important to raise the profile of the people it supports.

Miss Ségard said: “I am different, but I would like to show everyone that I can do plenty of things. I want to prove it by appearing on TV".

Mélanie challenged French media to offer her the chance to present the weather forecast if her page reached 100,000 likes. Within a matter of days, her page greatly surpassed its goal. It has reached more than 185,000 likes.

A spokesperson for Unapei confirmed that Miss Ségard’s campaign has been vital for raising the profile of people with Down’s Syndrome.

“Today, people with a disability are invisible," the spokesperson said. “The 100,000 likes are a sign of strong support - we are taken aback at how quickly the page became a success.”

With appearances on French TV and radio already this week to discuss her campaign, Mélanie will fulfil her dream and present the weather for the first time on March 27.

News.Az

News.Az