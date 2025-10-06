Women and children injured in head-on collision in northern Afghanistan
At least five commuters, including women and children, were injured, some critically, after a head-on collision between two cars in Balkh province, northern Afghanistan, a provincial police statement said Sunday evening, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The statement attributed the crash to reckless driving and urged motorists to respect traffic rules on the country’s congested roads.
A similar accident in Daykundi province a day earlier claimed one life and left five others injured.