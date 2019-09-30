Works of 8th International Exhibition “From Waste to Art” showcased at Nasimi Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second grandiose Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality is being held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 1 through the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, Trend reports.

The works of the 8th International Exhibition "From Waste to Art" were showcased as part of a series of events in the Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve on September 30.

This project is being implemented on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. It has been organized by Tamiz Shahar OJSC and supported by the IDEA Public Association, the Icheri Sheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Q Gallery art gallery.

The works by 21 sculptors from 14 countries, created from various household waste, were showcased at the exhibition. The exposition includes the works by art figures from Azerbaijan, China, Finland, India, Croatia, Jordan, Iran, Montenegro, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, North Macedonia, Ukraine and Japan.

The traditional exhibition is dedicated to the creativity of brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, whose 650th anniversary is celebrated this year.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Chairman of the Board of Tamiz Shahar OJSC Etibar Abbasov, prominent public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, figures of culture and art reviewed the works at the exhibition.

The exhibition "From Waste to Art" has been organized since 2010. The museum "From Waste to Art" has been operating in Gala settlement since 2015. This project demonstrates the possibility of creating the works of art from waste. The main goal is to bring the importance of keeping the environment clean, abandoning the habit of throwing the items that they consider unnecessary into garbage bins, to people’s attention.

In an interview with Trend, the exhibition participants spoke about the created works, the used materials and the importance of caring for the environment.

“Nasimi’s lyrics inspired me when creating the works,” Azerbaijani participant Narmin Abdullayeva said. “My work is based on Nasimi’s creativity – this is a 3D picture made of foam plastic and cardboard boxes. I would like to stress the importance of the project, which involves artists and sculptors from various countries. We want to know the opinions of foreign artists and sculptors regarding Nasimi’s creativity, their vision of his philosophy.”

“I demonstrate two works entitled “Mind Games”,” participant from Uzbekistan Tatyana Fadeyeva, said. “One of them is “Six Sides”. This is a Rubik's Cube. The faces with different facial expressions have been depicted on each side of the Cube. By demonstrating this works, I would like to say that that we compose ourselves and we can change the facets of our personality, change and improve them.”

“The second works is about human relationships, the interconnection of actions,” she added. “Relying on people, we always risk. This is a long chain and if one person behaves wrong, then everything that we rely on will collapse. I am participating in this project for the second time. I was in Azerbaijan in 2013. As always I am full of impressions. I met colleagues from different countries, we exchanged experience."

"My works symbolizes that we are never in the present,” participant from India Zheetander Kumar Ojha said. “A cloud of light bulbs shows our wishes and dreams. When I learned about Nasimi's creativity, I found inspiration in his poetry."

“I am extremely happy to be part of this project,” participant from Ukraine Anastasia Tarasenko said. “I was painting on canvas as I am a painter. This is a portrait of Nasimi and I used acrylic paint, broken glass and mirrors. Metal wings, which embody the infinity and eternity of Nasimi and that he will always live in our hearts and souls, were made of wire. Nasimi’s creativity is well known in Ukraine. There is a monument to Imadaddin Nasimi in Kiev."

“When creating the works, I used Nasimi’s works where he praises the woman, her beauty,” participant from Russia Furkat Baychibayev said. “Therefore, my works is called “Oriental Beauty”. It also reflects the main idea of the exhibition “From Waste to Art”. I used various metal waste when creating the works. I am very glad that I have been invited to take part in the exhibition. I would like to stress the high level of organization of the project. All conditions were created for the participants."

The Nasimi festival, which is aimed at studying and promoting the work of brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417), studying the reflection of his thoughts and ideas in modern life, was first held in 2018.

The festival is being held on the initiative of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The current festival coincided with the 650th anniversary of the poet. 2019 was declared the Year of Nasimi upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker.

