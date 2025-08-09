World Bank approves $650 million loan for Istanbul Resilience Project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank has approved a $650 million loan to support the Istanbul Resilience Project, aimed at enhancing the city’s ability to prepare for and respond to disasters and climate-related risks.

Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul, is the focus of this investment, which seeks to protect lives, livelihoods, and economic activity by strengthening emergency response systems and improving overall resilience, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The World Bank highlighted that this project is a critical step towards safeguarding one of the region’s most populous and economically vital urban centers against increasing threats from natural disasters and climate change.

News.Az